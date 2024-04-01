Philadelphia Eagles sign safety Reed Blankenship to 1-year contract extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed safety Reed Blankenship to a one-year contract extension on Monday, keeping him with the team through the 2025 season.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the extension will pay Blankenship $3.9 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons. He can also earn another $1.375 million through playing time and Pro Bowl escalators, according to Garafolo.

Blankenship was set to become a restricted free agent following the 2024 season before signing the extension. Now, he's under team control through 2025 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Blankenship started and played in 15 regular season games for the Eagles in the 2023 season. He led the team in total tackles with 113, had 11 pass deflections and recorded three interceptions.

Blankenship had the second-highest performance-based pay distribution in the 2023 season at $923,059.

Blankenship didn't get picked in the 2022 NFL draft after playing at Middle Tennessee State University and signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He became one of three undrafted free agents to make the Eagles' roster in the 2022 season.

Blankenship got more playing time that season after fellow safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with an injury in a game against the Green Bay Packers. Later in that same game, Blankenship recorded his first-career interception against then-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who now plays for the Jets.

Blankenship will play alongside Gardner-Johnson this season after returning to Philly following one year with the Detroit Lions.