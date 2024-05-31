CB Isaiah Rodgers ready to do whatever it takes to help Eagles win after year-long gambling suspension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After serving a year-long suspension in the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy, new Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers knew he made a mistake.

Rodgers said on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex in South Philly it was hard being away from the locker room after spending three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I made a mistake and I did my time and just being around a great team and a great culture of guys and just finally getting that locker room environment in my heart, it feels good," Rodgers said.

Despite the year off, the 26-year-old is off to a hot start in Philadelphia's organized team practice activity.

On Thursday, Rodgers jumped a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts intended for wideout A.J. Brown and returned it for a touchdown during 7-on-7.

"It felt good," he said. "It's just a blessing to be back, it felt really good."

During his time away from the NFL in 2023, Rodgers said he kept his workout schedule similar to how the NFL workweek operates for players.

He treated Sundays like a game day and did cardio, and on Tuesdays, he was off. Rodgers said he also worked on his speed and hands during his time off and believes he's faster than he was before.

Rodgers said every time he worked out, he envisioned Brown and wideout DeVonta Smith in front of him to "lock in" during training.

But even though Rodgers was working each week to prepare for the 2024 season, being away from the football field and the camaraderie of his teammates shifted his perspective.

"It brought me closer to my loved ones," Rodgers said. "It brought me closer to the game. It made me actually not take this thing for granted and just understand the league doesn't need anybody."

After Rodgers was waived by the Colts in June 2023, only one NFL team eventually was interested in signing the corner: the Eagles.

Rodgers said it meant a lot to him that the Eagles wanted him in Philly, despite the suspension for placing bets on his account that were for other people.

"Just knowing that I had a place to call home when the time came, and it's now, so just knowing that a team actually was willing to sacrifice and just hold me out, and just trust and believe in me and continue to work in the offseason and be a better player," Rodgers said.

Rodgers is the cousin of former Eagles cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie, who was a part of the disastrous Eagles "Dream Team" in 2011.

Rodgers said he hasn't talked to him about the pressures that come with playing football in Philly, but they talk nearly every day about what it takes to play in the NFL.

So far, Rodgers has been playing outside cornerback during OTAs, but he said he's willing to do "whatever the team" needs of him to win.

In 45 career games, Rodgers has three interceptions and 10 pass deflections. Rodgers had an 82.1 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking him as one of the better corners in the NFL in the 2022 season.

Rodgers is part of an Eagles cornerback group with plenty of questions that need to be answered ahead of the 2024 season. The group features veterans like Darius Slay and James Bradberry, who could be cut, and younger players like rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and second-year cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Rodgers said he's been impressed with his fellow teammates so far.

"A lot of great talent, a lot of great guys," Rodgers said. "A lot of guys who can play inside and outside. A lot of guys who are willing to learn, including the rookies. They come in and ask questions -- no questions that I never asked when I was a rookie, so just knowing that they're willing to learn and learn from me, even with me sitting out a year, they still trust my knowledge and trust my game-plan heading out to practice. So that's the one thing about this room -- everyone is willing to learn."