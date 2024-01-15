Philadelphia Eagles eliminated from playoffs after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in wild card round

TAMPA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't muster any magic from their 2022 season to begin a postseason run on Monday night.

The Birds were eliminated from the playoffs after a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round at Raymond James Stadium.

The Eagles struggled at the end of the year entering the postseason and lost five of their final six regular season games, and that was on full display in the loss that ended the 2023 season.

Whether it was missed tackles, poor game-planning, and play-calling or execution, the Eagles didn't have any answers for anything the Buccaneers threw at them.

Jalen Hurts, who played through an injured middle finger in his throwing hand, struggled with the blitz all night. He completed 25 of his 35 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown to tight end Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles missed A.J. Brown big time in the loss, even though DeVonta Smith had a massive night. With Brown sidelined due to a knee injury, Smith had eight catches for 148 yards.

The Eagles defense got torched all night by Baker Mayfield and Tampa's offense. Mayfield threw for three scores and tight end Cade Otton led the Bucs in receiving.

Now, the Eagles will enter an offseason filled with questions and plenty of tough decisions to make.

The playoff exit also might be the final game in a Eagles uniform for franchise greats Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.

