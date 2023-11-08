Philadelphia Eagles LB Nakobe Dean diagnosed with Lisfranc sprain: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is expected to be placed on injured reserve for the second time this season after he was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.

Dean left Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys with a foot injury and never returned.

#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Dean, who called the defensive signals to start this season, will see a foot specialist to determine a course of action but he’s expected to be placed on IR. pic.twitter.com/SE2sEykwLW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2023

NFL Network reports Dean will see a foot specialist to determine a course of action moving forward.

Dean was on IR earlier this season and missed four games after he suffered a different foot injury in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

The Eagles had high hopes for Dean entering the 2023 season. He began the season with the "green dot" and called plays for the defense, but the 2022 third-round pick out of the University of Georgia hasn't been able to stay healthy in his first year starting at the position.

In five games, Dean has recorded 30 total tackles, including a half a sack.

Nicholas Morrow will get the start in Dean's place alongside veteran Zach Cunningham while he misses time.

The Eagles are currently on their bye week before facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday Night Football in Week 11.