Philadelphia Eagles, WR A.J. Brown agree to massive 3-year contract extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly two years to the date of landing wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade, the Philadelphia Eagles inked him to a massive contract extension.

Just before the start of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday, the Eagles and Brown agreed to a three-year contract extension that keeps him in Philly through the 2029 season.

Brown, 26, has had the best years of his career playing with the Eagles alongside one of his best friends, quarterback Jalen Hurts.

NFL Network reports the extension is three years, $96 million, and includes $84 million in guarantees, which would be the highest in the NFL amongst all wideouts.

Through two seasons in Philly, Brown has recorded 194 receptions, 2,952 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. His 2,952 receiving yards rank second in the NFL since the 2022 season, only trailing Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, per StatMuse.com.

Brown earned Second-Team All-Pro honors and trips to the Pro Bowl in both years with the Birds.

In the 2023 season, Brown set an NFL record by becoming the first wide receiver in NFL history to record at least 125 receiving yards or more in six straight games.

Brown ended the season with an injury and missed the team's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which ended Philadelphia's season following a brutal stretch where they lost six of their final seven games.

Signing Brown to a new deal comes two weeks after the Eagles locked up Brown's teammate, DeVonta Smith, to a three-year contract extension.

Brown and Smith have formed arguably the best receiver duo in Eagles history after Philly lacked firepower at the position for years.