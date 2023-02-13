James Bradberry on Super Bowl LVII penalty: "It was a holding"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a penalty Eagles fans will be talking about 60 years from now, and cornerback James Bradberry was the culprit.

Third-and-eight. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have the ball on the Eagles' 15-yard line. If the Birds get a stop, they have a chance to win the game or force overtime.

Mahomes tossed a pass to wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster that was incomplete, but a penalty flag was thrown.

Officials called defensive holding on Bradberry, which gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs and led to them kicking the game-winning field goal as they beat the Birds, 38-35, on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Bradberry, who was named to second-team All-Pro this season, didn't point fingers after the game and took accountability for the call.

"We were in a man coverage," Bradberry said. "JuJu motioned down to a bunch. He ran a pivot and a wheel. I was just trying to get some momentum going and go back with the wheel, of course, I pulled on his jersey, so they called it."

Bradberry said that sometimes late in games refs will let plays like that go and that it was consistent with the way the Super Bowl was officiated.

"I was hoping they would let it ride, but it was a holding," said Bradberry, who finished the game with five tackles.

"They were consistent for the most part. I just can't be blatant with it," he added.

Even if that late flag did decide the Eagles' fate in the Super Bowl, it shouldn't have come down to that late whistle.

Bradberry and the rest of the Eagles' defense didn't have any answers for Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' offense in the second half.

After only allowing one offensive touchdown in the first half, Kansas City scored 24 points on offense in the final two frames, including three touchdowns.

Bradberry signed with the Eagles on a one-year contract after being released by the NFC East rival New York Giants for salary cap purposes, and he might've played his last game in an Eagles uniform.

The Eagles have a ton of defensive free agents this offseason, and Bradberry might've priced himself out after his play.

Spotrac projects Bradberry will get a contract with an average annual salary of $15.1 million this offseason.