Philadelphia Eagles activate Brandon Graham from injured reserve ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Brandon Graham returns to practice with Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LIX

BG is one step closer to the big game! The Philadelphia Eagles announced they've activated defensive end Brandon Graham from injured reserve ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the fan-favorite Eagle said he was feeling good and planning on playing in the Super Bowl. Graham later clarified that he needed to make it through this week of practice without any setbacks before a final decision was made.

The 36-year-old Graham was thought to be done for the season after he tore his triceps in a Nov. 24 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Graham was placed on injured reserve two days later, seemingly ending what he had called the final season of his career.

"When I got hurt, I saw it as a possibility," he said. "I talked to people and they said it was a possibility. I rehabbed as hard as I could ... So when the time came they would give me the chance."

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Defensive end Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles gets set during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

After announcing the latest roster moves Saturday afternoon, the Eagles shared a photo of Graham with the caption, "Super Bowl BG."

Super Bowl BG 🔜 pic.twitter.com/1J3JNqFQP9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 8, 2025

The Eagles also said they've elevated fullback Khari Blasingame and linebacker Nicholas Morrow for Super Bowl Sunday. The team placed offensive lineman Nick Gates on injured reserve.