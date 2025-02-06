Jalen Carter upgraded to full participant in Thursday's Philadelphia Eagles practice before Super Bowl

All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice as he battles an illness days before the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch in New Orleans.

Carter again wasn't at the team's media availability on Thursday, but the team listed him as a full participant in practice. He was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Carter finished the 2024 regular season with 42 tackles, including 12 for loss, and 16 quarterback hits. He was also named a Pro Bowler and had 4.5 sacks, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Eagles running back Kenny Gainwell was also upgraded to a full participant in practice. He suffered a concussion in the NFC title game against the Washington Commanders. He's also battling a knee injury.

Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow) were each listed as limited participants for the second straight day.

Smith is looking to win the Super Bowl in his home state of Louisiana. He grew up about 73 miles from New Orleans in Amite City before starring at the University of Alabama and being drafted by the Eagles.

Even though Graham is listed as a limited participant, he told reporters he'll be good to go on Sunday. He missed the second half of the season with a torn triceps injury. It could also be the final game for the longest-tenured Eagle.

Here's the rest of Philadelphia's injury report:

OL Nick Gates (groin): Limited

LB Zack Baun (groin): Full

WR Britain Covey (neck): Full

G Landon Dickerson (knee): Full

TE Dallas Goedert (ankle): Full

C Cam Jurgens (back): Full

TE CJ Uzomah (abdomen): Full