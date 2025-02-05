How the Philadelphia Eagles have changed since last Super Bowl against Kansas City Chiefs

Inside the Hunt: A look at the Philadelphia Eagles' journey to Super Bowl LIX

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons in a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Hurts and Sirianni are once again making a Super Bowl appearance as a head coach-quarterback duo, there have been plenty of changes to the roster and coaching staff since these teams last met in the big game.

Here's what you need to know.

Philadelphia Eagles offense in Super Bowl LIX

For the most part, the Eagles' main pieces on offense in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs will be the same.

Hurts gets the start at quarterback. Wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert are still the team's top pass catchers. Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson will start in three of the five spots in the offensive line.

But the biggest change to Philadelphia's offense is the addition of running back Saquon Barkley, who has had a record-setting first season as an Eagle en route to leading the league in rushing.

In Super Bowl LVII, Miles Sanders, another Penn State product, started for the Eagles against the Chiefs, but he only had 16 yards on seven carries in the loss. The Eagles will likely get more from their starting running back this time around against Kansas City.

While Johnson, Mailata and Dickerson will return as starters on the Eagles' offensive line, they'll be without Jason Kelce, who retired after the 2023 season.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton / AP

Instead of Kelce, it will be Cam Jurgens, who earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in his first season starting at center. Jurgens' back injury will be something to watch this week, but he'll likely be good to go in the Super Bowl.

In the last Super Bowl against the Chiefs, Isaac Seumalo started at right guard for the Birds, but this time, it will be Mekhi Becton, a former first-round pick who had a rough start to his career with the New York Jets.

Lastly, the Eagles have a different play-caller this time around.

Kellen Moore is Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, and it might be his last game with the Eagles if he stays in New Orleans and takes the Saints job. In Super Bowl LVII, Shane Steichen took the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job after two seasons with the Birds as the offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia Eagles defense in Super Bowl LIX

This time around in the Super Bowl, the Eagles' defense will have seven different starters.

Like Kelce, Fletcher Cox retired after last season. Haason Reddick was traded to the New York Jets, and Javon Hargrave left in free agency after the first Super Bowl against Kansas City in 2023. And the team's top-ranked defense has gotten much younger, with several former Georgia Bulldogs leading the way.

Josh Sweat is the lone starting defensive lineman returning from the Super Bowl LVII squad. Brandon Graham and Milton Williams were both on that team, but they didn't start.

In general, the team has gotten much younger on the defensive line compared to two years ago.

Linval Joseph started at defensive tackle in that game, and Ndamukong Suh also played snaps on the defensive line.

This time, three of the four starters on the defensive line are all Bulldogs: Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Jordan Davis. Davis was on the Super Bowl LVII team as a rookie but now has a bigger role on the defense.

At the linebacker spot, the Eagles will have two new starters compared to Super Bowl LVII. Zack Baun, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, will get the start for the Birds. Nakobe Dean is out because of an injury, so Oren Burks will get the start for the third straight week.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) reacts after a sack on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton / AP

Philadelphia's most revamped part of the defense might be the secondary.

Rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean each made an immediate impact on the defense in 2024. They helped the defense rank No. 1 against the pass. James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox each started at two of the three cornerback spots in Super Bowl LVII.

Cornerback Darius Slay and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will each be making their second start in the Super Bowl for the Birds. Reed Blankenship will start at the other safety spot in this Super Bowl after Marcus Epps started in Super Bowl LVII. Blankenship was on that Super Bowl team but played mostly special teams.

And, of course, Jonathan Gannon is no longer the team's defensive coordinator after he left to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Vic Fangio is running the defense and has helped it grow into one of the best units in the league throughout the season. Fangio was a consultant for the Eagles during the previous Super Bowl run. This time, he'll go head-to-head against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes as the Birds try to have another parade down Broad Street.