New Orleans fortune teller predicts winner of Super Bowl LIX: "The energy is good with the Eagles"

A New Orleans fortune teller only sees one outcome when she looks ahead to Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Ms. Ava, who we spoke to near the Big Easy's Jackson Square, has been at this for 35 years. And she's feeling the midnight green come Sunday.

"The aura of the team I feel is very bright white," she said. "That means moving forward, staying strong ... and a lot of good protection upon them to move forward. The energy is good with the Eagles."

She cradled a crystal ball in one hand and hovered another above it — the ball told her what she needed to know.

"It's in the ball. Eagles! Go Birds!" she said.

Ms. Ava says it will be a close game, however, predicting a score of 34-32.

It's not just her clairvoyance that's helping her. Before you doubt her, know that Ms. Ava is in tune with the fates of Philadelphians: her family has roots in the City of Brotherly Love.

"My dad is from Philadelphia, my family is from Philadelphia, Ninth Street and Market," she said.

The Birds' supernatural superfan is hoping for a foreseen victory.

"They're going to work hard to get to where they want, and I feel Jalen Hurts will make the first touchdown," she said.

