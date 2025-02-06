Maps show potential road closures for Super Bowl 2025 weekend in Philadelphia

Hours after Mayor Cherelle Parker implored fans not to "climb light poles or anything" if the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl on Sunday, city officials revealed road closures, parking restrictions and other safety measures.

Parker was joined by Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and other city officials to discuss preparations in the event the Birds win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The city wants to keep fans safe during a potential celebration, especially after tragedy struck during the NFC championship celebrations. Temple University student Tyler Sabapathy died after falling from a climbing a pole.

"Please, Philadelphia, I implore you as your mayor, don't climb light poles or anything else," Parker said.

Bethel said Philly police will have all hands on deck for Sunday night.

"We can celebrate, we can have a great time," Bethel said. "But we should not do it destroying our city. We should not do it — as the mayor said, we should never lose a life for someone falling off a pole."

Bethel added state police, the fire department, drones, and a tactical operations team will support Philly PD.

Here's what you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday in Philadelphia.

Maps show potential road closures in Philadelphia

According to the city, road closures, including side streets, could occur Sunday morning along South Broad Street from Lombard to Chestnut streets.

Additional closures could be implemented near City Hall and in Center City between 12th and 16th streets, Spring Garden Street, Lombard Street, and the I-676 ramp at Broad, east and west.

The city released maps of possible road closures for Super Bow Sunday night.

Parking restrictions in Philadelphia

Philadelphia residents may start seeing temporary no parking signs along the South Broad Street corridor and City Hall beginning Thursday, according to the city.

The city says the no parking zone will go into effect at noon Sunday. Any vehicles parked in the locations during the posted hours could be relocated.

Additionally, temporary parking restrictions may be placed on the side streets of South Broad from Lombard to Chestnut streets, around Cottman and Frankford avenues and South Broad in South Philly. These restrictions go into effect Sunday.

What to know about public transportation

The city says some SEPTA stations could be temporarily closed Sunday night in case of Super Bowl celebrations. Commuters should also anticipate detours or service interruptions in the event of an Eagles win in Super Bowl LIX.

According to the city, the following SEPTA stations could be temporarily closed on Sunday night:

Market-Frankford Line: 15th Street, City Hall, 13th Street, 11th Street

15th Street, City Hall, 13th Street, 11th Street Broad Street Line: Walnut-Locust, City Hall, Race-Vine

Walnut-Locust, City Hall, Race-Vine Regional Rail Lines: Suburban Station and Market East

The city recommends that commuters check SEPTA's System Status page regularly on Sundays for updates.