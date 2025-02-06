Billboard in Kansas City trolls Chiefs fans with "Fly, Eagles Fly" fight song

A Delaware-based media company is trolling Kansas City Chiefs fans with a billboard near the Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. The billboard decked in colors of red and white on Interstate 435 urges Chief fans to call 816-323-GO KC [4652].

What happens when you "Call for a pep rally in your pocket" as the digital billboard suggests?

It's a familiar, recognizable fight song for Eagles fans.

Aloysius Butler & Clark [AB&C], a media company with offices in Wilmington, Philadelphia and Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, are claiming to be the masterminds behind the GO KC billboard trolling Chiefs fans with the Eagles' "Fly, Eagles Fly" fight song after calling the number on the board. Drivers along I-435 in the Kansas City area have spotted the billboard since Feb. 4, according to the AB&C website.

In all's fair in love and war, the trolling is for a good cause. Philadelphia is not known as the "City of Brotherly Love," and "Sisterly Affection" for nothing.

AB&C said in the release that for every call to GO KC, AB&C is donating to the Eagles Autism Foundation and Kansas City's Hunt Family Foundation. Based on the number of calls from Feb. 4 and Super Bowl Sunday, AB&C said they will donate up to $5,000 in total.

"During the past few hours, we've been averaging about 1,000 calls per hour," said a spokesperson for AB&C.

In an update Thursday afternoon, AB&C told CBS News Philadelphia that they had already blown past their expected goal and will be donating the full amount to both foundations.

"AB&C is incredibly proud to be a part of the Philadelphia community and grateful for the opportunities it's given us as a business," said Colleen Masters, AB&C's executive creative director in the release. "To honor this pride, we wanted to give back to two great charities in a meaningful but uniquely Philly way. Like any proud part of the Philadelphia community, we take our sports seriously. With the Eagles in the big game, this seemed like a great chance to take our team spirit well beyond our borders. We did this for every loyal Eagles fan out there — and even more importantly, for the communities of both teams."