Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Kelee Ringo and more Eagles players to watch vs. Bengals

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back the majority of their starters from last year's Super Bowl team, but there are still plenty of players battling for playing time and roster spots for the 2025 season.

While the Cincinnati Bengals plan to play their starters, don't count on the Eagles' top guys to see any action.

Here's a list of Eagles players to watch in tonight's preseason opener against the Bengals.

LB: Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Philadelphia's linebacker unit has been the talk of training camp.

On paper, the Eagles are loaded at the position. Zack Baun, an All-Pro in 2024, returns as one of the team's starters. Nakobe Dean had a breakout 2024 season, but he's working his way back from an injury, which means a starting spot is up for grabs on the top-ranked defense from last season.

If he remains healthy, rookie Jihaad Campbell will likely be starting next to Baun in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. The South Jersey native didn't participate in Philadelphia's offseason program as he recovers from a torn labrum in his shoulder.

But Campbell began training camp practicing with the team, even though there was a chance he wouldn't join the Eagles until August. He'll be the No. 1 player to watch if he suits up against the Bengals.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 4: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during Training Camp at NovaCare Complex. / Getty Images

Second-year linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is competing with Campbell for the starting job alongside Baun. Trotter Jr. mostly played on special teams in 2024, but he's also had a strong training camp.

Campbell and Trotter Jr. have each rotated with the first-team defense in practice.

Rookie Smael Mondon Jr. will be another linebacker to watch. He'll likely fill Trotter Jr.'s role from last season in 2025.

S: Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba

The Eagles have a hole to fill at safety after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson, as the starting safety spot alongside Reed Blankenship is up for grabs.

Rookie Andrew Mukuba and Sydney Brown are the two favorites to win the job, but neither has separated from the other so far in camp. Both Mukuba and Brown have taken reps with the first-team defense.

Mukuba missed multiple days of camp with a shoulder injury. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told reporters this week that Mukuba "probably" won't be available to play against Cincinnati.

Brown is entering year three with the Eagles and his second year under Fangio. He's dealt with injuries since being drafted, but Fangio said he's "making real good progress" in camp.

With Mukuba likely not playing, Tristin McCollum and Andre Sam will be names Eagles fans should watch in the battle for the starting safety job.

CB: Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson

Staying in the secondary, the Eagles are looking for another starter on the outside next to Quinyon Mitchell.

The Eagles made a move at cornerback this week, acquiring Jakorian Bennett from the Raiders.

Kelee Ringo and veteran Adoree' Jackson are currently battling for the starting job, but neither has taken hold of the reins. With the Bengals set to play their starters, the two will get tested against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Fangio also has praised rookie cornerback Mac McWilliams in camp, but he's dealt with an injury, so it's unclear if he'll play Thursday night.

WR: Elijah Cooks, Terrace Marshall

Behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson, the rest of the team's wide receivers are fighting for spots on the depth chart.

So far in training camp, Elijah Cooks and Terrace Marshall have each had strong performances, which could bode well for each of them trying to earn a roster spot.

Cooks entered the NFL in 2023 as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played 11 games over two seasons. In his final college season at San Jose State, Cooks caught 69 passes for 1,076 yards and 10 scores.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Elijah Cooks (86) looks on during preseason training camp on July 24th, 2025 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, PA. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Marshall, a former second-round pick in 2021, has yet to live up to his draft status, but Brown had high praise for the former LSU wideout early in camp. Marshall recently returned from an injury, so it's unclear if he'll play against Cincy.

Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith — the team's 2024 draft picks at wide receiver — are also battling for roster spots. They could each have the edge over players like Cooks and Marshall because they were drafted by the Eagles.

EDGE: Azeez Ojulari, Joshua Uche

The Eagles added edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche after losing Josh Sweat to free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement following the 2024 season. But both Ojulari and Uche have had quieter camps.

Ojulari and Uche practicing against the best offensive tackles in the NFL might be a product of that, but the Eagles will likely want to see more from their rotational edge rushers in the weeks to come.

Fangio said Ojulari and Uche have had better practices lately. Still, the Eagles could look to add a veteran edge rusher if the team doesn't feel good about the group behind Nolan Smith and Jaylx Hunt heading into the season.

QB: Kyle McCord

Tanner McKee, Jalen Hurts' backup, has shone in the preseason since the team drafted him in 2023. Now, rookie quarterback Kyle McCord will get a chance to do it as well.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kyle McCord (19) runs a drill during preseason training camp on August 1st, 2025 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, PA. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

McCord, a St. Joe's Prep product who was picked in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft out Syracuse, will likely get a good amount of playing time against the Bengals.

McCord is competing with Dorian Thompson-Robinson to become Philadelphia's third-string quarterback. The Eagles acquired Thompson-Robinson in a trade that sent Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns. Philadelphia will likely want to see McCord follow the same developmental path that McKee has gone down the last two seasons.