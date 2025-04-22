Former St. Joseph's Prep star QB Kyle McCord set to get selected in 2025 NFL draft

The NFL draft kicks off Thursday, and a star quarterback with ties to Philadelphia hopes to find a new home in the pros.

Kyle McCord is a name many football fans in the Philadelphia region might recognize.

McCord, a Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native, starred at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia. He helped the Catholic League football powerhouse win multiple state championships alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

McCord's parents, Derek and Stacy, met at Rutgers University, where Derek was the quarterback. He passed that onto his son, who then threw for nearly 7,000 yards at The Prep.

St. Joe's Prep head football coach Tim Roken said Kyle McCord has a business-like approach to football.

"He wanted to be coached," Roken said.

Kyle McCord #6 of the Syracuse Orange throws a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at JMA Wireless Dome on Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, New York. BMB Media Works; LLC / Getty Images

After an illustrious high school career at The Prep, Kyle McCord, a five-star recruit, played three seasons with Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse.

McCord was lured to join the Orange by head coach Fran Brown, a Camden, New Jersey, native.

At Syracuse, McCord put career highs in several statistical categories. He passed for 4,779 yards, which set an Atlantic Coast Conference record. He also tossed 34 touchdowns with a 66% completion percentage.

McCord is projected to be drafted in the third or fourth round this weekend, but whichever team drafts him is getting a winner.

McCord won at The Prep and then went 22-4 as a starter with the Buckeyes and the Orange.

Kyle McCord NFL draft scouting report

Here's the scouting report on McCord by CBS Sports:

Rating: 79.33 (Reserve/backup)

Pro Comparison: Spencer Rattler

Summary

Kyle McCord is a reasonably strong-armed, pocket-only passer with minimal mobility or improvisational skill. He's most comfortable standing tall in the pocket and ripping throws between the tackles. Plays with "QB amnesia," meaning he's unfazed by mistakes and always willing to take the next shot. While that fearlessness can be an asset, it sometimes leads to overly aggressive decisions.

His arm is a plus but not elite, though he's shown the ability to throw with anticipation at all levels. Thrives on back-shoulder throws, where his accuracy is at its best, and consistently connects on seam routes -- two areas he frequently targets. Overall accuracy is solid, but it's not a defining trait that will completely carry him at the next level.

His mechanics falter under pressure, as he has a habit of fading away from throws even when pressure isn't directly in his face. His feet are on the heavier side, but he does step into the pocket naturally and has shown competent, though not elite, pocket movement. While he can progress through reads, he tends to linger on his first option too long. His ability to handle pressure is still a work in progress.

With a strong offensive line, he can be an aggressive, confident passer capable of stretching the field and keeping an offense in attack mode.

Strengths

Aggressive thrower never deterred by a previous incompletion

Quality touch downfield and on throws through layers of coverage

Plus arm strength

Weaknesses

Minimal mobility

At times trusts his arm too much

Doesn't have much arm talent to make off-platform throws