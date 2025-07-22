5 Philadelphia Eagles players to watch in 2025 training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles officially start the defense of their Super Bowl championship this week, as the team reports to training camp today. Over the next six weeks, the Eagles will prepare for the start of the regular season and figure out which players will start in their revamped defense.

Gone are five starters from last season's top-ranked defense, yet in comes a unit that may not have a single starter over 30 years old. The Eagles enter training camp with the second-youngest roster in the NFL (average age of 25.4) and still have their core players on the offensive side of the ball to make another Super Bowl run.

Even with this training camp being a quiet one following a Super Bowl title, there are always players to watch in training camp. Here are five players worth keeping an eye on over the next month.

Andrew Mukuba

The most notable position battle is at safety after the Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans this offseason. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has three candidates for the starting safety job opposite Reed Blankenship — Mukuba, Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum.

The Eagles hope Mukuba can seize the job, as they selected him in the second round of this year's draft. They are hoping he can develop into a playmaking safety, similar to what they had with Gardner-Johnson in Fagio's scheme last year.

Mukuba had five interceptions with Texas last year (his lone year with the Longhorns), earning third-team All-SEC honors. The Eagles selected Mukuba because of his position versatility and playing ability. He'll get his shot at a starting spot, even if he won't be with the first team right away.

Philadelphia Eagles Andrew Mukuba runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, May 28, 2025. Matt Rourke/AP

Moro Ojomo

An opportunity arose for Ojomo this offseason when Milton Williams departed in free agency, as he'll get the chance to play significant snaps on the defensive line. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are the starters, but Ojomo flashed his tools as a pass rusher last year when he was given the opportunity.

The 2023 seventh-round pick had 31 pressures in 255 pass rushing snaps last season, a pressure rate of 12.5%. The Eagles value pressure rate in getting to the quarterback, which Ojomo certainly provided as the fourth defensive tackle last season. This is a year for Ojomo to showcase his development.

Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Dec. 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Josh Uche

The Eagles signed Uche to a one-year deal, as he'll be battling for playing time in a pass rush that has its question marks. Uche can provide some answers to the pass rush and has already flashed in minicamp. Signed to a one-year deal for just $1.9 million, this training camp is critical for Uche — not just to earn playing time but a roster spot as well.

Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson said in the spring he believed Uche was really going to help the team. This training camp is massive for Uche's future in the NFL.

Joshua Uche #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 4, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

This summer will provide enough practice reps for the Eagles to get a full evaluation on Trotter Jr. at off-ball linebacker and whether they can rely on him to play meaningful snaps with the first-team defense. Nakobe Dean (torn patella tendon) will eventually be back, but he'll need time to get back up to full speed. Same with first-round pick Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), and it will be a race to see who returns first.

In the meantime, Trotter Jr. will be getting all the reps next to Zack Baun this summer. He'll even get the opportunity to start Week 1 based on the status of Campbell and Dean and how long it takes both players to ramp up.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 5, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

Kelee Ringo

There is an opening at one of the outside cornerback jobs, and Ringo is certainly a contender to snatch the spot. Ringo and Adoree' Jackson are competing for the starting cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Cooper DeJean can also play at outside cornerback in a base defense, but the Eagles are in nickel more than 80% of the time.

Kelee Ringo #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a fumble recovery during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 26, 2025 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

DeJean will slide into the slot, leaving Ringo and Jackson to battle for the job. The Eagles selected Ringo in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, as he's performed well in coverage when called upon over the last two years (46.3 passer rating allowed in coverage as the primary defender).

Ringo has an opportunity to prove he can be an everyday starter. Keep in mind, he is still just 23 years old.