Jihaad Campbell's Timber Creek High School coach knew he was special. Now he's home with the Eagles.

Jihaad Campbell grew up an Eagles fan in South Jersey. His HS coaches are happy he's home.

A South Jersey community is charged up after the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select one of their own in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft Thursday night. The Birds moved up one spot in a trade with the Chiefs to draft Jihaad Campbell.

"It's great when great things happen to great people," Brian Wright, the head football coach at Timber Creek Regional High School, said.

Selected in the first round by his hometown team, Jihaad Campbell officially became an Eagle Thursday night.

"If there was a professional league for just great people, he'd be a first-round overall," Wright said. "Just an awesome kid. The city is going to fall in love with this kid as they get to know him."

Campbell grew up a Birds fan in Erial, Camden County. He played three seasons with the Chargers at Timber Creek, which is only about 25 minutes from Lincoln Financial Field.

CBS News Philadelphia

Wright was his football coach, and says he knew Campbell was special.

"Big community guy. He's done a lot for our community even at an early age," Wright said, "so to know he's going to be here and continue to do what he's doing, probably at a different level now, which makes us extremely happy and proud."

"I'm so happy for him, it could not happen to a better person," Dina Tomczak, the school's athletic director, said.

Tomczak told CBS News Philadelphia she texted Campbell Thursday night, moments after he was drafted.

"I said, 'Welcome home, Little,' because that's my nickname for him," Tomczak said. "Surprisingly, because he's all the way up there, and he just wrote, 'Ahhh' and took a selfie wearing his Eagles hat. So yeah, so excited all around."

For his senior year, Campbell transferred to IMG Academy in Florida and was a linebacker at Alabama.

Tomczak has photos of the 21-year-old in her office. She says everyone at Timber Creek is filled with pride, and Campbell's success will help inspire students to follow their dreams.

"It's so great for our kids now to see someone who is coming from Sicklerville, lived here, went here, played here, moved on to play on Saturdays, and now play on Sundays for our home team," Tomczak said. "It's great for them to see."

Tomczak and the principal are now organizing an event at the high school with Campbell, his family and students to shine a light and honor his achievement, and to officially welcome him home.