Philadelphia Eagles acquire CB Jakorian Bennett in trade with Las Vegas Raiders, reports say

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired cornerback Jakorian Bennett in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, according to multiple reports. The Eagles sent defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV to the Raiders in the deal.

Bennett, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL draft out of the University of Maryland.

Over the last two seasons, Bennett has played in 24 games, including 11 starts.

In 10 games in 2024, Bennett had 26 tackles and eight pass deflections. He missed the last seven weeks of the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury.

Bennett will now join the Eagles in training camp amid a battle for the starting outside corner spot alongside Quinyon Mitchell. Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo are the favorites to win the job, and Eli Ricks is involved in the competition.

The Eagles are looking for a new starter next to Mitchell after the team released veteran Darius Slay and lost fellow cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to free agency.

When asked if he's seeing any separation between Jackson and Ringo in the battle for the starting job, defense coordinator Vic Fangio said on Monday it's been close.

"I think both of them are having a good camp, but it's close and been happy with both of them and we'll see," Fangio said.

Booker played in 17 games last season with the Eagles. He had 18 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits. He joined Philadelphia's practice squad in 2023. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.