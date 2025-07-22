Philadelphia Eagles 2025 training camp schedule, players to watch, open practice and more

Training camp has arrived for the Philadelphia Eagles, who enter the 2025 season well-positioned to defend their Super Bowl LIX championship. Rookies and veterans reported to the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia on Tuesday for training camp. The team's first practice is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Eagles enter camp with a new offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore left for the New Orleans Saints' head coaching job. Kevin Patullo is a familiar face inside the building, having been originally hired as part of head coach Nick Sirianni's staff in 2021, but the promotion comes with uncertainty. How will he and Super Bowl LIX MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts work together?

The offseason brought changes, but the Birds' core remains intact. Saquon Barkley signed a historic contract extension. Cam Jurgens, who made the Pro Bowl in his first season replacing Jason Kelce at center, has a new long-term deal. Lane Johnson agreed to a one-year extension. Brandon Graham retired.

Repeating as Super Bowl champions is rare in today's game. Before the Kansas City Chiefs repeated as champions in 2022 and 2023, the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. On paper, though, the Eagles enter this season in as good a shape to win Super Bowl LX as any other team.

Here's what Eagles fans need to know.

Preseason and training camp dates to know

Here are some dates fans can circle on their calendars.

Aug. 7, preseason opener vs. Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 10, open practice at the Linc



Aug. 13, Eagles-Browns joint practice in Philadelphia

Aug. 16, preseason game vs. Cleveland Browns at the Linc

Aug. 22, preseason finale vs. New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

Aug. 26, NFL's final roster cutdown day

When can fans attend the Eagles' open practice?

The Eagles' popular open practice returns again this summer, but fans will only have one opportunity to catch the Super Bowl LIX champions practice in pads at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles' only open practice is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Linc.

Ticket sales for the open practice benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Players to watch at Eagles training camp

Eagles training camp isn't short of storylines and players to watch. The Birds won't have many position battles this training camp, but there are a few that will be worth monitoring. Here are some to follow as camp progresses.

Kenyon Green, right guard: Replacing Mekhi Becton at right guard is the position battle to watch. The Eagles selected Tyler Steen in the third round of the 2023 draft, but the University of Alabama product lost the battle to Becton last summer. The Birds acquired 2022 first-round pick Kenyon Green from the Houston Texans in March. The Eagles liked Green coming out of college. He hasn't lived up to his draft status yet, but can a training camp at Stoutland University unlock his potential? Or does Steen, the early favorite, finally seize the opportunity? Right guard is the only offensive position up for grabs. The rest of the offense, barring injuries, is set.

Sydney Brown and Andrew Mukuba, safeties: The Eagles' trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans was the team's surprise move of the offseason, and it opened up a starting safety spot on the No. 1-ranked defense from last season. CJGJ's replacement will likely come in-house, between 2023 third-rounder Sydney Brown and 2025 second-rounder Andrew Mukuba. Brown and Mukuba were on the first-team defense during OTAs in May. Will Mukuba earn defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's trust to start in Week 1, or will Brown show enough consistency in camp and preseason to win the starting job?

Joshua Uche, EDGE: Brandon Graham retired, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams left in free agency and the Eagles traded free-agent bust Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers. The Birds signed Joshua Uche in free agency to help with their pass rush. Uche broke out in his third year in the NFL with the New England Patriots, logging a career-best 11 1/2 sacks in 2022. But the last two seasons have been underwhelming for the edge rusher. Last season, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs midseason. The Eagles are expecting Jalyx Hunt to leap in Year 2 and more from Nolan Smith in Year 3. Will Uche produce like he did in 2022 with the Patriots, or do the Birds have another Huff on their hands?

Jihaad Campbell, linebacker: Howie Roseman went against the grain by trading up one spot to select Alabama inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Campbell was one of the top-ranked linebackers in the pre-draft rankings, but he fell to the Eagles partially because of injury concerns. Campbell is recovering from shoulder surgery and didn't participate in the Eagles' offseason program. Campbell will likely be ready for training camp, and if so, how Fangio utilizes the linebacker will be something to watch. Will he be a more traditional inside 'backer, or will the Birds utilize him like they did in Zach Baun last season as a Swiss-army knife?