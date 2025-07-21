Philadelphia Eagles sign 2025 2nd-round pick Andrew Mukuba on eve of players' training camp report date

The Philadelphia Eagles and 2025 second-round pick Andrew Mukuba agreed to a four-year rookie contract on Monday, one day before the Super Bowl LIX champions report to training camp. Mukuba was the last of the Birds' 2025 draft class to sign.

Mukuba was selected 64th overall in the 2025 draft out of the University of Texas. The 22-year-old will come to camp with an opportunity to win a starting safety job in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense.

After spending his first three collegiate seasons at Clemson, Mukuba transferred to Texas and registered a career-high 69 tackles, 11 passes defended and a team-leading five interceptions in 2024 for the Longhorns.

Philadelphia Eagles Andrew Mukuba runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Matt Rourke/AP

Drafted as a safety, Mukuba is a versatile defensive back with experience playing in the slot and possessing ball-hawking skills.

With the Eagles trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, the 2024's No. 1-ranked defense has an opening at safety opposite Reed Blankenship. The Birds didn't add any additional safety help via free agency, though that could still be an option.

Mukuba will battle 2023 third-round pick Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum for the starting job. Cooper DeJean, another D-back with versatility, could also see time at safety this season when the Eagles are in base defense.

Eagles rookies and veterans report for training camp Tuesday, and their first practice is scheduled for Wednesday.