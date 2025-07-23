Jalen Hurts explains why he won't wear the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl 2025 ring

Jalen Hurts has moved on. If there were any doubts after no photographic evidence of the Philadelphia Eagles' franchise quarterback wearing his Super Bowl LIX ring during last week's reveal, he affirmed it Wednesday at training camp.

"I've moved on to the new year," Hurts said when asked why he didn't wear the ring. "It's as simple as that."

The Eagles held their Super Bowl LIX ring ceremony last Friday at Ballers at The Battery, months after dominating the Kansas City Chiefs to the tune of 40-22 in the Big Game.

The ceremony was postponed and delayed due to production issues with the jeweler. When it finally happened, photos and video from the reveal showed nearly all of the Eagles in attendance wearing the bling.

Except for Hurts.

There appear to be no publicly available photos of Hurts wearing the ring. The Eagles' photo gallery on their website features Hurts with the ring still in its box.

After the first training camp practice Wednesday, the Super Bowl LIX MVP described seeing the ring in person as "honestly surreal."

"Almost not nostalgic, but to see something that you've earned, have a moment to appreciate that one last time," Hurts said. "Kind of overdue in terms of what it was supposed to be initially, but it was a moment and that moment's behind us."

Hurts addresses recent NFL QB rankings debates

Last week, an article by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler sparked debate online and on TV after Hurts barely cracked the top 10 NFL quarterbacks. Fowler surveyed NFL executives, coaches and scouts. Hurts was QB No. 9 on the list. Fowler's article led to other national media analysts and former NFL players weighing in.

In his first press conference of training camp, Hurts was asked if he pays attention to how the outside world and his peers rank him.

Before he answered, he smiled and then said: "I'm just focused on being the best I can be."

In a follow-up question, he responded with, "Purely focused on being the best I can be."

This isn't anything new for Hurts, who went from being benched in the National Championship in college to a Super Bowl champion last season. Before last season, the controversy centered on Hurts' relationship with Sirianni. This summer, it was where he belongs among his NFL QB brethren.

The advice Michael Jordan gave Jalen Hurts

Hurts' affection for Michael Jordan is no secret. He partnered with Jordan Brand in 2023. He wears Jordan cleats. During the Super Bowl parade, he wore a "Love, Hurts" hoodie. One of the photos after the Super Bowl win was Jordan-esque, featuring Hurts sitting in the hallway with the Lombardi Trophy in front of him while he smoked a cigar.

Earlier this month, Hurts was spotted with MJ at a Jordan Brand event in Athens, Greece.

What advice did the six-time NBA champion give Hurts?

"He used every word but repeat, and I can appreciate that," Hurts said Wednesday. "I think it's just purely about resetting and being able to build that relationship and have those conversations. Those are always helpful, something I look forward to and appreciate."

"Ultimately, it's a new journey. It's a blank canvas. We are who we are, we have what we have. Regardless of whether you win a championship or lose a championship, the next year you have to be able to reset, have the right focus, and pursue it with great intensity, great passion," Hurts added. "I think that's where we are. We have a new team, new individuals, and we have a tight-knit core that's been here throughout time. We just want to continue building that chemistry we have."

Don't expect to hear Hurts say repeat anytime soon.

"It's a new journey. It's a new journey. It's a new season and those things are far behind us," Hurts said. "The past is behind us, and the future is too far away, so we have to stay present in worrying about right now."