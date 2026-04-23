What are the Philadelphia Eagles 2026 NFL draft needs?

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2026 NFL draft with no glaring holes on the roster. Every offseason, general manager Howie Roseman attempts to "draft-proof" the roster so that the team isn't desperate to fill a need.

But the Eagles do have several positions they'll likely address more than others in the upcoming draft. Here's what to know.

Offensive line

The Eagles have only taken one offensive lineman in the first three rounds of the draft in the last three years. Look for that to change in 2026.

Philadelphia's offensive line wasn't healthy in the 2025 season after a Super Bowl in 2024, where it paved the way for Saquon Barkley to have a historic season.

It's no secret that the Eagles build through the trenches and with the potential retirements of Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson on the horizon, the team could select multiple offensive linemen on the first two days of the draft.

Wide receiver

A.J. Brown is reportedly "likely" to be traded to the New England Patriots after June 1, where it would make more sense salary-cap-wise for the Birds to deal their star wide receiver.

With that in mind, the Eagles could draft a wide receiver as early as the first round in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Birds added Hollywood Brown, Dontayvion Wicks and Elijah Moore to add depth to their receiver room, but they could still add another wideout early in the draft.

A wide receiver drafted in the first or second round could hypothetically form a new tandem with DeVonta Smith for the future.

Tight end

The Eagles brought Dallas Goedert back for a ninth season, but he's not the team's long-term tight end. In fact, none of the tight ends on the roster heading into the draft will likely be in Philadelphia for the long-term.

Grant Calcaterra returned this offseason, and the team brought in Johnny Mundt as a blocking tight end familiar with the concepts of new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's scheme.

The Eagles will likely pick a tight end on Day 2 of the draft, but they could on Day 1 if the right player is available, like Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq.

Edge rusher

Edge rusher is a position the Eagles prioritize. Whether it be through the draft, free agency or trade, Roseman will always look to upgrade at edge rusher and build an elite pass rush that could wreck games.

Rumors have swirled the Cleveland Browns could deal Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the Eagles would certainly be interested if that's the case. The Birds reportedly tried to land Micah Parsons before the Dallas Cowboys sent him to the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles enter the draft with Nolan Smith, Jaylx Hunt and Arnold Ebiketie as the team's top edge rushers, but they lack a true game wrecker after Jaelan Phillips went to the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Safety

Safety is one of the thinnest positions on the Eagles' depth chart.

Reed Blankenship, who was a starter for the last few seasons, went to the Houston Texans in free agency. The team also dealt Sydney Brown, who wasn't a fit for Vic Fangio's defense, to Atlanta.

Andrew Mukuba will be back for another season after the team picked him in the second round, but he only played in 11 games in 2025 due to a fractured ankle. Philadelphia also brought Marcus Epps and signed J.T. Gray on one-year deals.