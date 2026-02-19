Lane Johnson plans to return to Philadelphia Eagles for 14th season

Lane Johnson appears ready to return for a 14th season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson posted on social media a picture of himself with an Eagle emoji and the emoji of a face with steam coming from its nose. On Instagram Stories, the post was accompanied by Mase's 2004 song "Welcome Back."

The soon-to-be 36-year-old first told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane he was coming back for another season. McLane also reported that despite health concerns, guard Landon Dickerson appears to be coming back for a sixth season.

The Eagles will likely know more about Dickerson's future before next week's NFL Combine, McLane reported. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn also reported Dickerson is planning on coming back for the 2026 season.

Johnson is under contract through 2027, but there was uncertainty about his future after an injury ended his season and longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland left the organization. The Birds hired Chris Kuper to replace Stoutland as the team's OL coach.

The six-time Pro Bowl right tackle missed the Eagles' final eight games, including their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with a Lisfranc injury. He also missed parts of several other games with other injuries last season.

While the Eagles' offense will undergo a lot of change next season with Sean Mannion replacing Kevin Patullo as offensive coordinator, Johnson will be back protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Over his 13-year career in Philadelphia, the Eagles are 110-57-1 when Johnson plays and 21-29 when he doesn't.

For at least another season, the Birds won't have to worry about life after Johnson.