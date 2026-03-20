Eagles trade Sydney Brown to Falcons in deal involving draft pick swap

The Philadelphia Eagles and Falcons are swapping draft picks in a trade that is also sending safety Sydney Brown to Atlanta.

The Eagles and Falcons will swap picks in the fourth and sixth rounds of the 2026 NFL draft. Philadelphia gets the 114th and 197th overall picks from Atlanta and sends the 122nd and 215th picks to the Falcons in the deal.

Brown was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Illinois — the Cincinnati Bengals drafted his twin brother, Chase Brown, in the fifth round.

The 25-year-old started six games for the Eagles in his rookie season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 18 against the New York Giants. He began his second season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and played just 79 defensive snaps in 11 games. He filled a special teams role.

Last season, Brown entered training camp with a chance to earn a starting job for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio but lost the position battle and ended up largely in a special teams role. He played 249 snaps on defense, but struggled to earn Fangio's trust.

Now, Brown gets a fresh start in Atlanta, and the Eagles get higher picks in the fourth and sixth rounds of this year's draft.