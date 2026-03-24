Philadelphia Eagles sign WR Elijah Moore to 1-year-contract, reports say

The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Elijah Moore to a one-year deal Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets, spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, where he played nine games. He had nine catches for 112 yards and was waived after the team signed veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Moore then joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad.

Overall, Moore has 209 receptions, 2,274 yards, and nine touchdowns in 70 games in his career. When he was selected by the Jets, Joe Douglas, who is now a senior personnel director/advisor to the general manager with the Eagles, was the general manager in New York.

In his rookie season in New York, Moore had 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. Moore had back-to-back seasons with the Cleveland Browns in 2023 and 2024, where he had 50-plus catches and 500-plus receiving yards.

Moore is close friends with Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has been the subject of trade rumors and reports throughout the offseason. The two played one season together in college at Ole Miss, where they were roommates. Brown, a mental health advocate, has also previously mentioned Moore as a key person who was there for him during dark times.

Moore is the second wide receiver the Eagles have added in the offseason.

Last week, the Eagles signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $6.5 million. The Eagles are also bringing back tight end Dallas Goedert for a ninth season.

Earlier Tuesday, the Eagles reportedly brought back Fred Johnson on a one-year deal to add depth to their offensive line.