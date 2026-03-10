Philadelphia Eagles sign Johnny Mundt, bring back Grant Calcaterra in NFL free agency, reports say

The Philadelphia Eagles made two moves at tight end Tuesday by agreeing to terms with Johnny Mundt and bringing back Grant Calcaterra, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network reported the Eagles and Mundt agreed to terms on a one-year deal, while ESPN reported Calcaterra is returning to the Birds on a one-year contract.

Mundt, the 31-year-old who is known for his blocking, spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's played nine seasons in the NFL, including time with the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. During his time with the Rams, Mundt crossed paths with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who is bringing a Shanahan-McVay type scheme to Philly.

Last season with the Jaguars, Mundt had nine catches for 111 yards. In his career, Mundt has 74 catches for 658 yards and four touchdowns.

Calcaterra will return to the Eagles for a fifth season after the team drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Southern Methodist University.

Calcaterra's best season in Philadelphia came during the 2024 season, where he had 24 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown while Dallas Goedert missed seven regular-season games due to injuries.

Goedert had a highly productive season in 2025 with 60 catches for 591 yards and a team-high 11 receiving touchdowns, but it appears unlikely he'll return to Philadelphia. Goedert played the 2025 season with the Eagles after taking a pay cut, and was the subject of trade rumors last offseason.

Earlier Tuesday, the Eagles reportedly agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen on a one-year deal.

Philadelphia lost defensive starters Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship Monday as the NFL's legal tampering period started.

Over the weekend, the Eagles signed defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $78 million.