Philadelphia Eagles hire Sean Mannion as new offensive coordinator to replace Kevin Patullo

The Philadelphia Eagles hired Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion Thursday as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kevin Patullo.

The Eagles moved on from Patullo after one season as the offensive coordinator, but a source told CBS News Philadelphia that he could be retained on the Eagles' coaching staff in another role.

Philadelphia's search for a new offensive coordinator lasted just over two weeks as the team reportedly interviewed plenty of candidates.

"My goal throughout this process was to operate with an open mind regarding the future of our offense to find the best fit for the Eagles," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in a statement in part. "Over the last few weeks, I had an opportunity to meet with a number of talented candidates and great offensive minds. I am appreciative of the time I was able to spend with each of them. Some came with years of experience running an offense and calling plays. Others were young, sharp, and dynamic coaches on the rise. I felt it was important to be patient and thorough to allow the right fit to reveal himself to us. Sean did just that."

Who is Sean Mannion?

Mannion, 33, has spent the past two seasons with the Packers coaching staff. In 2024, he was an offensive assistant. He became the team's quarterbacks coach in the 2025 season.

In Green Bay, Mannion worked with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and helped coach quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis.

Mannion is a former NFL quarterback and played with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks over nine seasons. He was a backup quarterback in the NFL and only played in 14 games, including three starts.

Throughout his playing career, Mannion played for some of the top offensive minds in football like Rams head coach Sean McVay, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski and more.

Mannion was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2015 NFL draft. He played at Oregon State for four seasons in college, where he set the school's all-time leading passing record with 13,600 yards.

Sean Mannion becomes Eagles' latest play-caller for Jalen Hurts

Mannion becomes the Eagles' fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons after the team moved on from Patullo.

After winning the Super Bowl, Philadelphia's offense took a step back in 2025 as the team dealt with injuries to the offensive line and an uninspiring passing game. Mannion will be tasked with turning that around, along with Sirianni and Hurts.

The Eagles' offensive coordinator position in the Sirianni-Hurts era has been the ultimate boom or bust job. Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore turned the job into head coaching jobs. Brian Johnson and Patullo were both ousted.

Mannion, who doesn't have play-calling experience in the NFL, will be Hurts' seventh play-caller in Philadelphia since he was drafted by the team in 2020.

The last time the Eagles hired a Packers QBs coach

Back in 1999, the Eagles made one of the most important hires in franchise history.

The team hired Andy Reid, who ushered in one of the most successful eras of Eagles football, as the team's new head coach. At the time, Reid was the quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach in Green Bay and not well known.

Reid went on to become the winningest coach in Eagles franchise history and spent 14 years with the team.

Unlike Mannion, though, Reid had much more coaching experience before becoming a head coach.