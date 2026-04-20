How many picks do the Philadelphia Eagles have in the 2026 NFL draft?

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2026 NFL draft with eight selections, including four in the top 100 picks.

The Birds head into the draft with several needs, mostly on offense, after the team has loaded up on defense. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has picked All-Pros Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and traded up to land players like Jihaad Campbell, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis in recent years.

Here's what you need to know heading into the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

Eagles 2026 NFL draft picks

Four of Philadelphia's eight picks in the 2026 NFL draft are compensatory picks.

Here's the full list:

Round 1: 23rd overall (own pick)

23rd overall (own pick) Round 2: 54th overall (own pick)

54th overall (own pick) Round 3: 68th overall (from New York Jets via Haason Reddick trade

68th overall (from New York Jets via Round 3: 98th overall (compensatory pick)

98th overall (compensatory pick) Round 4: 114th overall (from the Atlanta Falcons via Sydney Brown trade

114th overall (from the Atlanta Falcons via Round 4: 137th overall (compensatory pick)

137th overall (compensatory pick) Round 5: 178th overall (compensatory pick)

178th overall (compensatory pick) Round 6: 197th overall (from the Atlanta Falcons via Sydney Brown trade)

When is the 2026 NFL draft?

The 2026 NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the first round Thursday at 8 p.m. at Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium. Days 2 and 3 of the draft will follow Friday and Saturday.

How to watch the 2026 NFL draft

The 2026 NFL draft will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL Network and NFL+.