Eagles lose EDGE rusher Jaelan Phillips to Carolina Panthers in NFL free agency, reports say

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly losing one of their own.

The Carolina Panthers and EDGE rusher Jaelan Phillips agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract, according to ESPN and The Athletic. Phillips will get $80 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles were reportedly interested in re-signing Phillips, but ultimately, the 26-year-old is leaving Philadelphia.

Phillips was acquired from the Miami Dolphins for a 2026 third-round draft pick before last season's trade deadline.

He recorded two sacks with seven quarterback hits, 34 pressures, four TFLs and a forced fumble and fumble recovery in eight regular-season games with the Birds. He was selected as an alternate for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

The NFL's legal tampering period began at noon on Monday. Teams and free agents can negotiate during this period, but contracts cannot become official until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the Eagles signed defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $78 million. Davis enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, setting career highs in tackles &70), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (4 1/2).

Defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo are also eligible for contract extensions this offseason.

Eagles free agents

With the legal tampering period open, here are the Eagles' unrestricted free agents.

Offense

Tight end Grant Calcaterra

RB AJ Dillon

WR Jahan Dotson

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Kylen Granson

QB Sam Howell

OT Fred Johnson

OL Matt Pryor

OL Brett Toth

FB Ben VanSumeren

Defense

S Reed Blankenship

LB Nakobe Dean

S Marcus Epps

DE Brandon Graham

CB Adoree' Jackson

LB Azeez Ojulari

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

LB Joshua Uche

Special teams