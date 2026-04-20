A.J. Brown "likely to become a Patriot" in post-June 1 trade with Eagles, ESPN reports

Rumors have persisted all offseason that star Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown could be traded to the New England Patriots. That continued on Monday as Adam Schefter of ESPN offered one of the more definitive reports to date.

Schefter reported that the Patriots and Eagles are not likely to make a trade of the NFL Draft, which gets underway on Thursday. But the NFL insider adds that according to his sources, "A.J. Brown is likely to become a Patriot post June 1."

As has been widely reported throughout the offseason, June 1 is a critical day in the trade. If Brown is going to be traded, the likely reason it has not happened yet is the salary implication that comes with a potential move.

If Brown is traded before June 1, the Eagles are hit with a massive cap hit. If he is dealt after that date, the $40 million would be split over this year and next season.

In an appearance on ESPN after his initial report, Schefter clarified that the teams have not already agreed to a trade, but said that seems to be where things are headed.

"The two sides have not, have not committed to a deal. But they are likely to make that happen post-June 1," Schefter said. "A.J. Brown would like to be traded. The Philadelphia Eagles are open to trading him. The New England Patriots have wanted him all along. It's hard to see another team jumping in, but you never know what could happen over the course of the next five, six or so weeks."

Brown played for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel said during the offseason that he still speaks with Brown and has a strong relationship with him.

Eagles general manger Howie Roseman has been asked for month's about Brown's status, and has regularly said that "A.J. Brown is an Eagle."

Philadelphia made several moves at wide receiver in free agency, sparking rumors that the team could be adding depth in the event they trade Brown.