Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles reach agreement on 1-year deal, reports say

Tight end Dallas Goedert is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports Sunday.

Goedert, 31, will play his ninth year in Philly in 2026 after he had career highs with 11 receiving touchdowns and 60 receptions in 2025. He also had 591 receiving yards in 15 regular-season games.

ESPN reports that by agreeing to a one-year deal, the Eagles will avoid taking on a "significant chunk of dead money." The Eagles and Goedert reportedly worked together to push back the void date multiple times. NFL Network reports that Goedert had other options, but he wanted to remain in Philadelphia.

While Goedert had a productive year in 2025, he was nearly not on the team.

Goedert was the subject of trade rumors last offseason before he was able to remain with the team on a reworked contract.

The Eagles added other tight ends in free agency before reaching a deal with Goedert. Last week, the team signed blocking tight end Johnny Mundt and brought back Grant Calcaterra.

Mundt crossed paths with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion while the two played with the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

Mannion is expected to bring a Shanahan-McVay type of offensive to the Eagles after the team moved on from Kevin Patullo in the role after one season.

While the Eagles are bringing back Goedert, who will be the team's No. 1 tight end in 2026, they could still add a future piece in next month's NFL draft to replace him next year.