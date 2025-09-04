Eagles reportedly made "strong push" for Micah Parsons but ran into roadblock in trade talks

Eagles fans are ready for the season home opener against the Cowboys | What's Trending

The Philadelphia Eagles made a "strong push" to acquire Micah Parsons, but the Dallas Cowboys refused to trade the two-time All-Pro EDGE rusher within the division, according to a report.

The Eagles attempted to trade for Parsons this summer, wanting to bring the Penn State product and Harrisburg native back to Pennsylvania, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

The hiccup?

Dallas had "no interest" in trading Parsons to an NFC East team, especially the Super Bowl LIX champions Eagles, Schefter said.

Last week, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, who ousted Dallas in the wild-card round in 2023, after a lengthy stalemate over a contract extension. Dallas acquired defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks from Green Bay.

CBS Texas put together a timeline of events leading up to the Parsons trade.

Parsons then signed a four-year, $188 million contract extension with the Packers, with $120 million fully guaranteed and $136 million in total guarantees. The contract made the pass rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Eagles had a chance at selecting Parsons in the 2021 NFL draft, but they traded up two spots — with the Cowboys — to pick Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 pick. Dallas drafted Parsons two spots later.

Parsons, 26, has double-digit sacks every year since entering the NFL. Last season, he picked up 12 despite playing just 13 games.

In an alternative universe, Parsons would be running out of the tunnel at the Linc Thursday night in midnight green.

But for the Cowboys, who are 5-13 in the NFL playoffs and haven't made it out of the divisional round since last winning the Super Bowl in 1995, keeping Parsons away from the Birds makes sense.

The Birds and 'Boys kick off the 2025 NFL season Thursday night at the Linc.