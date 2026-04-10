Eagles reportedly acquire Dontayvion Wicks in trade with Packers, extend WR for one year

The Eagles continue to add to the wide receiver room as A.J. Brown's future in Philadelphia remains in question.

The Eagles are acquiring Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers and are signing him to a one-year, $12.5 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Philadelphia is sending two draft picks to Green Bay, according to reports: a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-rounder in 2027.

Wicks was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft out of the University of Virginia. The 24-year-old has played in 46 games for the Packers, catching 108 balls for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns in his three-year career.

Last season, Wicks played in 14 games and had 30 receptions for 332 yards and two TDs.

Wicks will reunite with Sean Mannion, whom the Birds hired as their offensive coordinator this offseason. Mannion came from Green Bay, where he was an offensive assistant in 2024 and spent last season as the Packers' QB coach.

The Wicks trade comes as Brown's future with the Eagles remains up in the air. Brown has been the subject of trade rumors and reports throughout the offseason.

Wicks is the third wide receiver the Eagles have added this offseason, joining Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.