Eagles reportedly sign wide receiver Hollywood Brown to 1-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly adding speed and a former first-round pick to their wide receiver group.

The Eagles and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $6.5 million, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz and The Athletic's Zach Berman.

Brown, who turns 29 in June, caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and caught two balls for 15 yards in Kansas City's 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. During his 2019 pro day, he ran a 4.27 40-yard dash.

In seven NFL seasons with the Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Chiefs, Brown has 371 catches, 4,322 yards and 33 TDs.

The reported signing comes amid an offseason of rumors surrounding A.J. Brown's future in Philadelphia.

Last week, The Athletic reported the Eagles have talked with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams about a Brown trade but opted against trading the three-time Pro Bowl wideout "at this time." A trade involving Brown would "likely heat up closer to June 1," The Athletic reported.

How Hollywood Brown fits into new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's offense could depend on what the Birds do with A.J. Brown.

If the Birds trade A.J. Brown, they would still likely have to add another wide receiver in free agency —Jahan Dotson, the team's No. 3 WR last season, is a free agent — or via the draft. Replacing arguably the best wide receiver in franchise history wouldn't be easy. Even in a down season by his standards, A.J. Brown still caught 78 balls for 1,003 yards and seven TDs.

But if A.J. Brown stays, then Hollywood Brown could slot into Mannion's offense as the team's No. 3 wideout and a deep threat.