Eagles RB Saquon Barkley ranked No. 1 on NFL's Top 100 list

Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs? Birds fans are optimistic they can.

After a season filled with accolades, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley picked up another: He was ranked No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 list on Monday night.

The NFL Top 100 Players, a series that NFL Network airs leading into each season, is voted on by the players themselves. In the announcement video, fellow NFL stars like Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Micah Parsons, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and others all said they ranked Barkley No. 1.

"It feels amazing to see that video and be selected No. 1 from my peers just makes it so much better," said Barkley, who was ranked No. 86 heading into the 2024 season. "And to be honest, watching this show for a very long time, you always want to be No. 1 or really high. You get love and appreciation from fans and the outside world, but when it's from your peers, it means so much more."

Barkley was No. 1 ranked after one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history, as he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX in a dominant fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkley signed with the Eagles before the 2024 season after spending the first six years of his career with the New York Giants. He won the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award and rushed for 2,504 yards, which set an NFL record for yards in a single season, including the playoffs, that was previously held by Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis.

Barkley broke the franchise single-season rushing record (2,005) yards and became the ninth RB in league history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and had 15 total touchdowns, including 13 rushing, in the regular season.

In a dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley set Philadelphia's single-game rushing record with 255 yards and two 70-yard plus touchdowns. That performance surpassed former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy's 217 rushing yards during the Snow Bowl against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field in 2013.

Barkley's historic season landed him on the Madden 26 cover, with his backwards hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 being the featured image.

The Eagles rewarded Barkley with a contract extension in March following the 2024 season.

Now, Barkley and the Eagles are turning the page from the Super Bowl win and will begin the 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Eagles players on NFL Top 100

It wasn't just Barkley on the NFL Top 100. Here are the eight other Eagles on the list:

No. 19: QB Jalen Hurts

No. 23: RT Lane Johnson

No. 26: LB Zack Baun

No. 29: WR A.J. Brown

No. 43: DT Jalen Carter

No. 49: CB Quinyon Mitchell

No. 60: CB Cooper DeJean

No. 69: LT Jordan Mailata