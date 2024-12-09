Luigi Mangione, person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, is related to prominent Maryland family

New details emerge about Maryland man questioned for healthcare CEO murder

BALTIMORE -- Luigi Mangione, a person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, is related to a prominent family in Maryland, sources told WJZ.

The Mangiones own several country clubs, including Haysfield Country Club in Hunt Valley, as well as healthcare facilities and real estate companies in the Baltimore area.

Luigi is the cousin of Maryland Republican Delegate Nino Mangione, who represents parts of Baltimore County.

According to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner, Luigi's late grandfather, Nicholas Mangione Sr., was a self-made real estate developer who owned country clubs, nursing homes and a radio station. His grandmother Mary, who died in 2023 from Parkinson's disease, was described in an obituary as a hospital benefactor and a music patron.

The Banner reports the Mangione family purchased Turf Valley Country Club in 1978, establishing it as a golf course resort and residential community. According to the Banner, family businesses also include the Lorien Health Services nursing homes and radio station WCBM-AM.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested at a McDonald's Monday afternoon in Altoona, Pennsylvania on firearm charges after he was recognized by an employee. WJZ has learned that Mangione is from Baltimore County and was the valedictorian at The Gilman School in Baltimore in 2016. A video of the 119th Gilman School Founder's Day Ceremony shows Mangione's speech.

Thompson was shot and killed on December 4 outside the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan, New York.