Timeline of the killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson

Chilling video shows suspect run off after murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Chilling video shows suspect run off after murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO 00:31

NEW YORK — A manhunt is underway for the killer of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down early Wednesday morning outside of a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

Thompson, 50, was headed to a UnitedHealth Group investors conference at the Hilton Midtown when he was ambushed by the gunman, who used a handgun modified with a silencer.

Cameras around the city captured the killer before he escaped into Central Park.

Thompson later died from his injuries at Mount Sinai West Hospital.

"Every indication is that this was a pre-meditated, pre-planned, targeted attack," said Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the New York City Police Department.

Investigators are also still working to determine a motive.

Here is a timeline of what we know so far.

Brian Thompson BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images/United Health Group

Minutes before 6:39 a.m. ET

Surveillance cameras capture the gunman inside a Starbucks two blocks from the shooting scene.

6:39 a.m. ET

The gunman arrives on foot outside of the Hilton Midtown off 6th Avenue and West 54th Street, according to police.

6:44 a.m. ET

Surveillance camera footage shows Thompson walking from his hotel across the street to the Hilton.

6:46 a.m. ET

The gunman approaches Thompson from behind and fires at him before his gun appears to malfunction. He then flees on foot. Thompson was struck in the back and leg, Tisch told the press on Wednesday morning. Police recovered three live 9mm rounds and three 9mm shell casings at the scene.

CBS News

The gunman then runs down an alley between West 54th and 55th streets, where investigators later found a cellphone, before getting an e-bike at a Citi Bike docking station on 55th Street. He then rides to Central Park about five blocks northeast.

6:48 p.m. ET

The gunman is last seen on camera, riding on the park's Center Drive.

7:12 p.m. ET

Thompson is pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West.



Police say forensic investigators are working to determine if the cellphone found near the scene can connect them to the gunman, and if the Citi Bike's GPS capabilities can help then pinpoint his path.

The suspect is described as a White man wearing a tan-colored jacket, a black face mask and black-and-white sneakers. He also carried a gray backpack which police describe as "very distinctive."

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. The NYPD asks the public to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.