Luigi Mangione, person of interest in United Healthcare CEO's killing, to be arraigned on unrelated charges in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Luigi Mangione, the man being questioned in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is set to be arraigned on unrelated charges after he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Altoona police said they were called to a McDonald's around 9 a.m. for reports of a person matching the description of the possible suspect in Thompson's shooting. Altoona officers said they made contact with the man and took him into custody.

In their search, police said they found a gun and silencer similar to the one seen in screenshots of the gunman. Police said they also found a fake New Jersey driver's license, the same license the suspected gunman used to check into a Manhattan hostel, as well as a three-page handwritten document.

"That document is currently in the possession of the Altoona Police Department as part of their investigation, but just from briefly speaking with them, we don't think that there's any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill will toward corporate America," said New York Police Department chief of detectives Joseph Kenny.

The NYPD could be seen outside the Altoona Police Department on Monday. Police are questioning Mangione in connection with Thompson's death.

"At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder of Brian Thompson," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "The suspect was in a McDonald's and then recognized by an employee who then called police. Responding officers questioned the suspect, who was acting suspiciously and was carrying multiple fraudulent IDs as well as a U.S. passport."

Tisch said Mangione was arrested on an illegal gun charge. The gun found on him may have been a 3D-printed ghost gun, according to Kenny.

Mangione will appear at the Blair County Court House in Hollidaysburg around 6 p.m., a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Courts said.

Police in Altoona, which is about 2 hours from Pittsburgh, said they're cooperating with local, state and federal agencies.