Sean 'Diddy' Combs due in court for pretrial hearing on sex trafficking charges

NEW YORK — Sean "Diddy" Combs is due in court Tuesday afternoon for a pretrial hearing.

It comes after the music mogul dropped his bid to be released on bail ahead of his trial on sex trafficking charges, which is set to begin in May. Attorneys for combs had repeatedly tried to seek his release on bail, but those attempts were all denied.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

Combs is accused of using his business in a criminal enterprise to conceal alleged abuse at sex events dubbed "Freak Offs." He's accused of sexually abusing and exploiting women for the past 15 years. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City's only federal jail. It's the same jail that has held other high-profile inmates including singer R. Kelly and cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried.

Since he was first arrested in back in September, there have been additional lawsuits filed against him.