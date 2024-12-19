Watch CBS News
Read the Luigi Mangione federal criminal complaint

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Luigi Mangione is being charged with four federal crimes Thursday in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

This is in addition to the 11 charges he faces in New York, including first degree murder in furtherance of terrorism. 

The federal charges are significant because they open the possibility of him facing the death penalty. 

Mangione has been federally charged with two counts of stalking, murder, and using a weapon with a silencer. 

Read the full federal criminal complaint against him below. 

   Luigi Mangione Federal Criminal Complaint by CBSNewYork Scribd on Scribd
Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

