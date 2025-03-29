Route 80 repairs expected to take 5-7 weeks in Wharton, New Jersey, NJDOT says

Repairs on Route 80 in Wharton, New Jersey, are not expected to be complete until early to mid-May, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Friday.

Sinkholes and voids have been causing problems for drivers and people who live and work in the area for over a month now.

Significant void found under I-80 westbound lane

NJDOT says testing on I-80 westbound lanes have revealed a significant void under the left lane, which means all westbound lanes will have to remain closed and detoured at Exit 34B until it can be repaired.

I-80 westbound repairs are expected to start after final designs are completed next week. Two lanes should be repaired and reopened in about five weeks, with remaining lanes reopening soon after.

Meanwhile, the repairs on two I-80 eastbound lanes are expected to be completed in about seven weeks, with remaining lanes reopening soon after.

NJDOT crews are working 24 hours a day to try to complete repairs as soon as possible, and officials say two separate crews will be working on both the eastbound side and the westbound side at the same time.

The governor has declared a state of emergency to request federal funding for repairs, and NJ Transit is offering a discount for commuters impacted by the closures.

"We can't take it anymore"

Those affected by the closures say they've been dealing with a nightmare.

"I commute every day to Union County. It's increased my commute about 25 minutes in the morning, and my commute went from an hour on the way home to about an hour and 50 minutes," Succasunna resident Frank Amato said.

Even 9- and 10-year-olds gathered at the Roxbury Diner after a talent show say they've had enough, too.

"It's all about the sinkhole," Elizabeth Shoudy said. "Our buses were always like 20 minutes late, and it was just crazy."

"We're standing out in the cold waiting for the bus about 20 minutes," Scarlett Snyder said.

Diner owner George Dontas says sometimes he's not sure if he'll be able to get to work in time to open up, and once they do open, the sinkholes have been having an impact on business.

"During the day, it's a little quiet, and the reason for that is it's a lot of traffic," he said.

Amato has a message for NJDOT.

"Get your buns in gear and get this going because we can't take it anymore," he said.