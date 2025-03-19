Watch CBS News
Portion of I-80's center median collapses near Wharton, N.J.

Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Part of the center median collapses on I-80 in Wharton, N.J.
Part of the center median collapses on I-80 in Wharton, N.J. 00:31

Part of the center median of I-80 in Wharton, N.J. collapsed, Wharton's mayor said Wednesday. 

Traffic along I-80 was shut down westbound at Exit 45 and traffic was being routed on to Rt 15. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene

It's the latest in a series of sinkholes that have been plaguing I-80 between Exit 34 and the bridge over Route 15 since February. They've been blamed on abandoned mineshafts in the area that have collapsed. Wednesday's collapsed in an area that was under repai, with workmen and construction equipment nearby. 

Repairs on the existing sinkholes and voids under the roadway were expected to take at least another two months, officials said. 

Gov. Phil Murphy previously declared a state of emergency related to I-80 repairs, a necessary step toward tapping into federal funds for the repairs. 

Residents in a nearby apartment complex recently complained of new cracks in their building that they said might be related to repair work and construction of the nearby sinkholes. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

