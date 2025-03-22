U.S. transportation chief discussing plan to reopen I-80 as New Jersey sinkhole repairs continue

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is visiting New Jersey on Saturday as work continues to repair sinkhole damage on I-80.

Duffy is expected to discuss a plan to reopen the highway in Wharton as soon as possible.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Congressman Tom Kean will hold a press conference with Duffy at around 11 a.m. at the New Jersey Department of Transportation's northern regional office before heading to the sinkhole site.

Officials at Saturday's press conference are expected to highlight help from the Federal Highway Administration after Murphy declared a state of emergency in Morris County so the state could fund the I-80 repairs.

Latest I-80 sinkhole found Wednesday

I-80 east has been shut down in Wharton since the first sinkhole opened in February, but another sinkhole was found Wednesday under the median, forcing the westbound side to close as well.

Transportation officials said the area around the latest sinkhole was stabilized and tests were ongoing.

The state DOT estimated I-80 would be closed for two months, at least, before repairs on the eastbound side are completed. The westbound lanes are closed until further notice, officials said.

On Friday, a sinkhole opened on Route 287 and closed the highway near Exit 41B in Parsippany.