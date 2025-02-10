I-80 closed at scene of previous sinkhole in New Jersey

WHARTON, N.J. -- I-80 is closed in Wharton, New Jersey as crews are back on the scene of a previous sinkhole on the highway.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said a depression was seen in the center eastbound lane around 6:45 a.m. Monday, so the east side was closed out of an abundance of caution. The DOT said the roadway will remain closed until further notice.

A massive 40-foot sinkhole opened up on that stretch of I-80 in late December, and the eastbound lanes were closed for nearly four days. Officials said it was caused when an abandoned mineshaft collapsed underneath the highway.

The DOT said crews are responding to assess the situation, adding, "it is too early to speculate on the cause of the depression."

Chopper 2 flew over the scene Monday and did not find an obvious hole in the roadway.

I-80 detour around sinkhole investigation

All eastbound lanes are closed at Exit 34. Drivers should use Route 46 or Route 10 as an alternative.

During the morning rush, traffic was backed up for eight miles to Exit 27.

Route 46 eastbound alternative:

Drivers on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to I-80, or continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound

I-80 eastbound detour:

Drivers on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

Merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound