NYS budget deal includes "bell-to-bell" school cellphone ban. Here's how it would work.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a $254 billion state budget deal has been reached, including a "bell-to-bell" school cellphone ban.

The governor's budget is nearly a month late, but it includes most of the big-ticket items she set as her priorities.

The tentative agreement now heads to the state legislature for a full vote.

Hochul calls for "bell-to-bell" school cellphone ban

The distraction-free policy would take effect next school year, making New York the largest state in the country with a "bell-to-bell" cellphone ban.

Hochul says the plan will help protect children from addictive technology and improve their mental health. The New York State United Teachers union also came out in support of the ban, saying "we are at a crisis point."

"Protecting our communities requires more than streets where people feel safe. We need classrooms where young minds can flourish, and that means eliminating once and for all the digital distractions that steal our kids' attention," the governor said, adding, "We protected our kids before from cigarettes, alcohol and drunk driving, and now, we're protecting them from addictive technology designed to hijack their attention."

The governor previously outlined the proposal back in January, saying it would ban the use of smartphones and other internet-enabled devices on school grounds during the school day. That includes classroom time, lunch and study hall periods.

"A bell-to-bell ban, morning until the day is over, is not going to hurt your kids. It's going to help them emerge with stronger mental health and resiliency," she told CBS News New York at the time.

Hochul said the ban would include smartphones and other personal "smart" devices, like smartwatches. Exemptions could be made if a student requires a device to manage a medical condition or for translation purposes.

Cellphones that don't have internet capability and devices that are provided by the school for lesson plans would still be allowed.

The proposal would let individual schools come up with their own ways to implement the ban and store the devices, and schools would be able to decide whether to have students leave them in things like pouches, lockers or cubbies.

It would also require schools to make sure parents have a way to contact their children during the day, if needed.

New mask penalty, other priorities

This year's budget fulfills two other key promises the governor made to voters: increasing public safety and improving affordability.

The agreement struck with state lawmakers includes:

The mask policy would make it a misdemeanor to hide your identity when committing a felony or fleeing the scene of a felony.

The budget proposal also funds the MTA's nearly $69 billion capital plan.

