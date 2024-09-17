Cellphone use in schools and social media must be limited, new poll says. Here's a Long Island district's approach.

Cellphone use in schools and social media must be limited, new poll says

Cellphone use in schools and social media must be limited, new poll says

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- A new poll finds parents strongly support school bans on cellphone use and a crackdown on social media companies.

The findings were released Tuesday on Long Island, where CBS News New York got reaction from doctors, educators and students.

"It's clearly an epidemic"

The Baldwin School District is among many starting the new academic year with tighter cellphone restrictions.

"It's clearly an epidemic, clearly that's something we as a community have to tackle together," Baldwin Schools Superintendent Dr. Shari Camhi said.

Camhi joined a panel of educators and medical professionals Tuesday as Mount Sinai South Nassau's new Truth in Medicine poll revealed to parents that 85% support state laws limiting social media for minors.

"Creating a law to ban it in schools really just gives us the ability to say to kids, 'It's against the law,'" Camhi said.

The poll finds children average three and half hours daily on YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok.

"They have this potential to grow like a pop-up sponge and encompass the child's whole world and life," said Dr. Ron Marino, a pediatrician at Mount Sinai South Nassau.

"These kids are not going to have any social skills"

Doctors say overuse is linked to emotional problems and academic decline.

"These kids are not going to have any social skills whatsoever and we're already seeing that," Baldwin School Board member Susan Cools said.

Mount Sinai South Nassau suggests at least one hour a day of physical activity, eight to 12 hours of sleep, devices banned one hour before bedtime, and screen-free homework and family time.

Parents, students say phones can be a problem in school

Most parents polled want their child to have a cellphone in school in case of emergency, but 72% say they also support a ban on cellphone use in schools during the day.

"I have three daughters and I am strongly always encouraging them to limit their time on the phones. I think it does create a lot of anxiety," Malverne parent Anne Fernandez said.

Baldwin High senior Rhianna Hodge said her phone stays in her principal's office.

"I can say when I do pull out my phone, it does distract me," Hodge said, adding having it far away from her, "helps us to stay focused and engage with our teachers."

Parents at Tuesday's symposium were asked to set an example themselves, like putting down their phones at home and having more screen-less time with their kids.