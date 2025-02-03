Proposed New York school cellphone ban appears to get backing from new study on usage. Here's what the findings reveal.

New study reveals just how much time kids spend on cellphones during the school day

New study reveals just how much time kids spend on cellphones during the school day

New study reveals just how much time kids spend on cellphones during the school day

LONG ISLAND -- A new study has revealed just how much time kids spend on their phones during the school day, and it lends some credence to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's call for a cellphone ban.

However, some educators say the ban is the wrong way to tackle the problem.

What the Stony Brook University study shows

The study comes as the governor has proposed a ban on cellphone use during the entire school day, grades K-12. In Hochul's "More Learning, Less Scrolling" plan, schools would create their own implementation and give parents a way to contact students, if needed.

Stony Brook University researchers tracked teen cellphone use and found they're tuned out one quarter of the school day.

"An hour and a half on average -- 25% of the teens are on their phones for two hours or more during the school day," researcher Dr. Lauren Hale said.

The most used apps involve texting, social media, video streaming, music, email, shopping and games.

"School hours are precious. Time in school should be spent listening to learning," Hale said.

Why some educators are against a ban

The governor's cellphone ban is part of her state budget proposal. Opponents are lobbying lawmakers to remove it.

Bob Vecchio, head of the Nassau/Suffolk School Board Association, has panned the ban.

"A one-size-fits-all approach is not really the best approach to combat the issue of screen time, which is really dealing with the issue of the mental wellness of our students," Vecchio said.

He said it ought to stay a local decision and the money used instead on mental health resources.

Here's what parents are saying about a potential ban

CBS New New York asked parents and students say about a bell-to-bell ban.

"My son is texting me right now and he's in ninth grade," one frustrated parent said.

"Kids are still gonna try to sneak it," another said.

"With all the shootings that are going on right now, if they want to reach out to mom and dad that's something that no one should stop them to so," another added.

The governor addressed that on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

"Law enforcement told me, if there is a shooter in the building, the last thing you want your child to be doing is fumbling for their cellphone, texting their friends, maybe videoing, contacting you. They need to be laser focused on the adult in the room to lead them to safety," Hochul said.

The study concludes there are benefits to phones in school for communication, but not education.