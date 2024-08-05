New York starts mailing $350 million in Empire State Child Tax Credit checks to residents. Here's when you could see yours.

New York to give out $350 million in supplemental payments to many residents

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers who qualify for the state's $350 million in supplemental payments could see their checks arrive in the mail as early as this week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state mailed the first round checks Monday, and will continue to send out more than 10,000 checks a day over the next two weeks.

By the end of the month, more than one million eligible families will receive up to $330 per child.

"As New Yorkers get started with back-to-school shopping for their kids, we're putting some money back in their pockets," Hochul said in a statement. "My team is making sure these supplemental payments reach every eligible New Yorker – and I'm going to keep working every day to address the cost of living for working parents across our state."

Who is eligible for New York's supplemental payments?

New York parents should keep an eye for these checks in the mail with their supplemental payments. New York State Department of Taxation and Finance

The governor announced last month the state would distribute approximately $350 million in supplemental payments to more than a million low- and moderate-income families.

Families do not have to apply. Those who qualified for the Empire State Child Tax Credit in 2023 and filed their taxes on time will automatically receive a check in the mail.

That includes married couples making $110,000 or less, single parents making $75,000 or less, and married couples filing separately who make $55,000 or less.

The supplemental payments will range from 25% to 100% of the taxpayer's Child Tax Credit for last year.

Click here to calculate how much you could receive.