New York to allocate $77 million for police on subways overnight, sources say

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

N.Y. governor calls for overnight cops on subways in her State of the State
N.Y. governor calls for overnight cops on subways in her State of the State 02:49

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to allocate $77 million for her proposal to have a police officer stationed on every subway during overnight hours, sources tell CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer. 

Hochul announced her latest subway safety initiative in her 2025 State of the State address Tuesday. She is also scheduled to speak about the topic at an 11:15 a.m. news conference Thursday.

"We cannot allow our subway to be a rolling homeless shelter," the governor said in her State of the State, adding, "The state will support these efforts financially because we have to stop the chaos." 

The $77 million would go toward placing an NYPD officer on every train from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Hochul also announced funding for LED lights at all subway stations, and new protective barriers at 100 stations. 

The governor's proposals follow several recent attacks, including a woman burned to death while sleeping on a train in Coney Island, and a man randomly pushed onto the tracks on New Year's Eve in Chelsea. She had already deployed the National Guard into the system, and last year she unveiled a five-step plan to install more cameras, target repeat offenders and fund mental health outreach.

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams also unveiled a $650 million plan he says will help people who are struggling with homelessness and mental illness find temporary housing, instead of being turned back on the streets. His announcement came three years after the death of Michelle Go, who was pushed onto the tracks in Times Square by a homeless man with schizophrenia

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.

Marcia Kramer contributed to this report.

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

