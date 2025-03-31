Should New York ban cellphones in schools? Bronx teachers and students share the benefits.

As New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pushes for a "bell-to-bell" ban on cellphones in schools, two New York City schools got ahead of the curve and say it's benefiting students and teachers.

When heading to class at the United Charter High Schools in the Bronx, students carry out an extra step before entering their classrooms.

"They come in, they have a pouch. It's their responsibility to track their Yondr pouch. And then they put their device in it," said David Neagley, principal at United Charter High School for the Humanities.

What is a Yondr pouch?

Yondr Pouches are unique bags that lock students' phones away for the day, keeping them out of sight and out of mind. They encourage less screen time and more time for learning.

"It has helped us be better teachers because I can focus on giving one-on-one support or small group support without feeling like I need to manage the cellphones," teacher Michelle Pizer said. "I don't have to turn around and ask students, 'Hey, can you put that away?'"

Students at the high school admitted they disliked the idea of being separated from their phone for eight hours a day, but now have a change of heart.

"It wasn't really hard. I would say I was a little bit disappointed because I thought, like I wouldn't be able to use it. But now seeing that like, the effects of like not using it and how it's helped me throughout the year, I feel like I understand it now," sophomore Rhianna Nieuelder said.

"Over time, without the phones and having Yondr pouches, we realize, you know, the benefits of it. And how it's actually going to help us," senior Bia Sanou said.

How do school cellphone bans work?

While the students' cellphones are locked away until the end of the school day, their parents are still able to check in in case of an emergency.

"We have adults that work across our campuses that collect the phones in a very timely manner. And in the event of an emergency or even at our dismissals, they distribute their phones at a very efficient manner," said Curtis Palmore, chief executive officer of United Charter High Schools.

Some students even said they remain detached from their phones outside of school, continuing to enhance their in-person social skills.

"As I get older, I think it's trickling out a little more and I have more responsibilities, things to do after school, like more obligations. But even like my sophomore year when I was first implemented, I just found myself interacting with the people at school more," senior George Ashun said.