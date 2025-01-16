New York schools could ban cellphones soon. Here's why Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her mind.

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed she is planning to call for a statewide ban on cellphones in schools next week.

A cellphone ban would alleviate concerns over students getting too distracted and make schools safer, Hochul said in an exclusive interview Thursday with CBS News New York.

"A bell to bell ban, morning until the day is over, is not going to hurt your kids. It's going to help them emerge with stronger mental health and resiliency," the governor said.

Hochul says law enforcement convinced her to support statewide school cellphone ban

Hochul was not always a supporter of a banning cellphones in schools, but input from law enforcement officials changed her mind. She hopes skeptical parents heed the same advice.

"Police officers, sheriffs, law enforcement told me if there is a shooter in the building, the last thing you want your child to be doing is fumbling for their cellphone, texting their friends, maybe videoing it, contacting you. They need to be laser focused on the adult in the room to lead them to safety. And when I heard that, and if more parents heard that, they would understand," Hochul said.

Cellphone ban may be enforced differently by schools

Individual schools and school districts, including New York City, may tailor the ban to fit their needs, whether it means leaving cellphones in pouches, lockers or classroom cubbies.

"Seventy-four percent of teachers say it's a huge distraction," Hochul said. "They're not breaking through to our kids and we have to improve our performance on standardized tests."

The New York state teachers union said it supports a cellphone ban wholeheartedly. They believe cellphones and other electronic devices are distractions.

UFT, the New York City teachers union, says it wants safeguards, like teachers not being the first or sole line of enforcement; They don't want to waste instructional time in order for teachers to collect phones. The union also wants state funding so schools don't choose between buying new lab equipment or pouches/lockers to store students' cellphones.